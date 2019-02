Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ask the Atty,

I am a CT resident and was involved in a car accident in Southwick Mass.

I am having trouble with the other drivers insurance company and it fells like they are giving me the run around! The other driver was at fault and received a ticket for the accident.

Even thought it was only 15 minutes from my house, is the accident being in another state what is causing this? Please help, I'm starting to get nervous!

Beatrice L