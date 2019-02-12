Body found in the area where East Granby hiker was missing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST GRANBY — Connecticut State Police said the body of a deceased male has been found in the area of the where searchers had been looking for a missing East Granby man.

Police said they were ending the searches but until the autopsy is performed, they can't confirm that it is the body of Trevor French.

Rescuers canvassed a large area from East Granby to Southwick, Massachusetts to find any sign of 58-year-old French.

According to officials, French was last seen by a fellow hiker at about 3 p.m. Monday on the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail.

He was described as sad and mumbling to himself. French was alone.

“There’s a lot of people on the bike path. You don’t walk it alone,” said Dave Quaglini of Windsor.

French left his cell phone in the car.

Jennifer Moffa of Granby said, “I dress warm and I make sure my dogs dress warm. I have my cell phone on me.”

Shelley Cassky used to be French’s neighbor.

“It’s shocking when you pull up an article and you know the person.” She said she felt compelled to help in any way she could. “I can’t imagine what his wife is going through right now. That’s part of the reason I’m here. It’s urgent.”

Rescuers used all kinds of technology.

“Last night we utilized our helicopter with infrared technology, thermal imaging as well as a large spotlight,” explained State Police Master Sgt. Patrick Torneo.

Tuesday they flew drones, brought in an ATV with a stokes basket and used police dogs. “The dogs were busy and detected some areas of interest,” said Fire Chief Flaherty.

That breaking development came just minutes after the decision was made to call off the search at 12:30 due to the deteriorating weather conditions.