CTBucketList Tour visits Cava Restaurant in Southington

The FOX61 #CTBucketList Tour visited Cava Restaurant in Southington Tuesday!

For more than four months a year the restaurant is covered from floor to ceiling with lights, wreaths, trees, and other decorations.

The spectacle has been a tradition at the family-owned restaurant for more than a decade. This year, the themes include rooms decorated to celebrate the Little Mermaid, The Phantom of the Opera, Harry Potter, and Frozen!

The family spends more than 1,300 hours every year to put the display together.

If you want to see the decorations for yourself, the restaurant will have its displays up until March 17.

