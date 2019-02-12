Driver airlifted to hospital after car fire on I-84

TOLLAND — Fire crews say a person suffered severe burns after a car fire on I-84 around 10:45 Monday night.

Officials say the car crashed which triggered the fire. The crash happened on I-84 eastbound just before exit 69.

When crews arrived, they found one car, off the road, engulfed in flames. Due to the severity of the burns, officials say LifeStar was radioed, and they eventually flew the victim from Rockville Hospital to the Burn Center at Bridgeport Hospital.

The fire was quickly put out, and only one lane of traffic was effected.

The current condition of the driver is unknown.