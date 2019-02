WETHERSFIELD — I-91 southbound in Wethersfield by exit 26 is closed following a tanker truck rollover Tuesday night.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

#cttraffic TROOP H HARTFORD HAS 91 SB AND EXIT 26 CLOSED FOR A ROLL OVER TRACTOR TRAILER UNIT. TRAFFIC IS BEING DIVERTED OFF OF EXIT 26 SB. EXPECT DELAYS — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 13, 2019

NEW VIDEO from TT crash that has CLOSED part of i91S in #Wethersfield . Truck leaking large amount of diesel fuel @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/FrFFJcnc1I — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) February 13, 2019