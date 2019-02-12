Lamont invites Republican legislators to cocktail reception on Valentine’s Day
HARTFORD — Governor Ned Lamont has invited the Republican Party to a cocktail reception on Valentine’s Day.
The reception is set to take place at the Governor’s Mansion Thursday evening from 5:30 – 7 p.m.
Below is the invitation sent from the Lamont’s aide Chris Soto to the Republican Party:
Dear Legislators,
On behalf of Governor Ned Lamont, I’m reaching out to invite you to a cocktail reception next Thursday at the residence in Hartford. This is an informal meet & greet for the Republican Caucus to get to know the Governor as we work together to move our state forward. Unfortunately, no additional guests are allowed and we ask that you RSVP by Friday.
We hope you will join us on Thursday, February 14th, at 990 Prospect Avenue from 5:30-7:00pm. Parking is available on the street. Please RSVP to Amanda.Klay@ct.gov
We look forward to seeing you Thursday!
Best,
Chris