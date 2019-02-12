× Man, dog fall through ice in Milford

MILFORD — A man and his dog are recovering after falling through thin ice Tuesday morning.

Officials say a man was walking his dog in Eisenhower Park, when the dog spotted a group of ducks on the frozen pond. The dog took off, and then fell through an area of thin ice and was struggling to swim back to ground. The dog’s owner then tried to navigate the ice, trying to rescue his dog.

The man fell through, and people who witnessed the incident immediately called 911.

Milford Police helped the man come ashore after he was overcome by the frigid water. Firefighters also arrived on scene, and crews were able to bring the dog ashore.

Both the man and the dog were treated for cold water exposure and hypothermia. The man was rushed to Milford Hospital, while the dog was brought to a local vet.

The Milford Fire Department reminds everyone to avoid walking on any ice-covered bodies of water. Fluctuating temperatures render the ice very weak and creates a hazardous situation.