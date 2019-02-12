WEATHER WATCH: Snow, wintry mix makes for a messy Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain are all falling in our little state right now!

Some parts of the shoreline are rising above freezing. Groton has flipped over to rain. But the rest of the state continues to deal with an icy mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. Precipitation has become more showery/convective in nature and less steady and uniform.

This evening sleet will change over to freezing rain for a while, causing minor icing. Scattered outages are certainly possible, especially in valley locations and the northwest hills where temperatures struggle. Areas of plain rain are possible for some towns south and east of Hartford as temperatures rise above freezing.

Precipitation ends before daybreak on Wednesday. But there will still be slick spots into the morning commute as temperatures may be near freezing for some inland towns.

IMPACT:

Snow Removal - The combination of snow and sleet will be heavy and tough to move (about the weight of a 12" snowfall compacted down into about 2" of snow and ice).

Slick Roads - Roads will remain icy overnight right into Wednesday morning as roads will need some time to thaw.

Winds - Wind impacts are not expected at this time

Ice - Ice accretion should remain at 1/4" or less which is enough to make things slick and put a glaze of ice on just about everything. Once you start getting over 1/4" then power outages become more numerous. We'll certainly need to keep an eye this tonight. While more numerous outages are possible, right now we expect more sleet than freezing rain.

WHERE TO DO WE GO AFTER:

After the next winter storm we'll dry things out for Wednesday. Valentine's Day looks great for all the lovers out there with highs in the low 40s and partly cloudy skies.

Showers are possible on Friday along with milder temperatures, near 50 degrees!

Then late Sunday into Monday a storm will pass just to the south of Connecticut bringing some snow showers or a period of snow.

Forecast Details:

TONIGHT: Icy mix of sleet and snow changing to freezing rain, tapering off around 4 AM. Lows: Near freezing (but milder at the shore)

WEDNESDAY: Icy spots early then clearing. High: Low 40s.

VALENTINE'S DAY: Partly cloudy. High: 40s.

FRIDAY: Chance for showers. High: upper 40s - Near 50 degrees.

SATURDAY: Sun & clouds. High: Mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Chance for PM/late snow. High: Mid 30s.

MONDAY: Chance for early snow. High: Upper 30s.

