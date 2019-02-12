Storm brings accidents around the state, delays at Bradley
Another winter storm is sweeping across the state, bringing snow, ice, and rain. Here’s what you need to know to stay safe during the storm:
At this time, around 25% of flights are cancelled. Passengers who are scheduled to travel are advised to check with their airlines regarding the status of their individual itineraries. You can check your flight updates here.
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin says a warming center will be open at the Willie Ware Center on Windsor Street starting a noon.
CTfastrak Snow Detour for Brittany Farms:
144 Wethersfield / Westfarms
As a result of slippery roadways, no service to Village Square Rd, Brittany Farms Rd until conditions improve. Please board bus at Hartford Rd at Corbins Park & Ride or Hartford Rd at Costco.