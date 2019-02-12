× Storm brings accidents around the state, delays at Bradley

Another winter storm is sweeping across the state, bringing snow, ice, and rain. Here’s what you need to know to stay safe during the storm:

Check here for your full forecast

Check here for traffic updates

To report Eversource outages, head here.

To report United Illuminating outages, head here.

At this time, around 25% of flights are cancelled. Passengers who are scheduled to travel are advised to check with their airlines regarding the status of their individual itineraries. You can check your flight updates here.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin says a warming center will be open at the Willie Ware Center on Windsor Street starting a noon.

#WestHartford SUV crashes into utility pole knocking down power lines on Westphal Street. Street is closed at the moment. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/spgzXCy0B0 — Jose Gomez 🎥 (@JoseGomezTV) February 12, 2019

For the latest traffic info, click here.

CTfastrak Snow Detour for Brittany Farms:

144 Wethersfield / Westfarms

As a result of slippery roadways, no service to Village Square Rd, Brittany Farms Rd until conditions improve. Please board bus at Hartford Rd at Corbins Park & Ride or Hartford Rd at Costco.

We are responding to multiple crashes throughout our area. Please use caution on the roads and try to avoid travel this afternoon. — Southington Fire Department (@SouthingtonFD) February 12, 2019