A winter storm makes it’s mark… with dings and dents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWINGTON – The snow and ice almost always slow things down, and, after a mixed bag of winter weather that hit the area, that statement was mostly true.

But, in the body shop business, the pace has picked up. At Turnpike Motors Autobody on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington, the day began with eight additional dented cars on their already crowded lot, all victims of the winter weather and slick roads.

Dan Hovey, a manager at Turnpike Motors said, “We always get busy from storms like the one we had yesterday primarily because of the timing of it.”

Hovey added he expects that after more drivers are able to get their insurance claims in, Turnpike Motors will see as many as 30 crashed cars and trucks – all casualties of the storm.

Offering a bit of drivers education for the snow and ice with more winter weather ahead this season, Hovey said, “You have got to take your time especially when you’re coming to a stop light or stop sign, start braking early… and if you’re not careful on the road you will probably end up visiting a guy like me.”

41.697300 -72.722829