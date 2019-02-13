Combination of stolen bikes and lack of opportunity to expand lead to Limebikes exit from Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Limebikes are leaving Hartford and many fans of the program are asking why.

A combination of stolen bikes and lack of opportunity to expand into e-scooters in Hartford, led to the departure of the popular Limebikes in the Capitol City.

Anthony Cherolis, Transport Hartford Coordinator and of BiCi Co enjoyed the idea of a bikeshare program, “Parts of it went really well, I saw a lot more people on bikes. We at BiCi Co and the Center for Latino progress saw a lot of people riding to work on it.”

Cherolis, also a bicycle and traffic safety community leader was integral in bringing the Limebike program to the city of Hartford. He says because of a glitch -- Limebikes began disappearing from the start, “There was a bit of a glitch on their software side, and that kind of started them on the wrong foot. Where folks could check out the bikes without having any accounts attached to it, people were using free codes, and checking out multiple bikes. And folks learned that system very quickly and a lot of bikes just kind of got absorbed into the community without anyway to figure out who had them or to get them back.

Limebike does not report stolen bicycles to the police department and with estimates anywhere from 300 to a 1000 stolen Limebikes in Hartford, the Hartford Pilot program became expensive. Then Limebike wanted to expand to the harder-to-steal e-Scooters in Hartford, but that never happened.

Cherolis would have liked to have seen them, “I’m bummed. We really want to see e-scooters in the mix, just to continue developing an understanding of other ways to get around in Hartford that are environmentally sound and sustainable.

When E-scooters were proposed to be introduced to the city, Council members wanted to pause and consider the impact. Council Majority Leader James Sanchez explained, “So then they turned around and came in a few months ago to introduce e-scooters. Now e-scooters is a whole different category. It’s a smaller unit, it’s a unit that you really can’t see the person driving. And I’ve tried one of these things and they go pretty fast. I daresay upwards to at least 30 miles an hour. It’s a fast, small vehicle that visibly is dangerous. The other issue is that there’s a lot of other liabilities potholes, we have slick sidewalks, we have pedestrians we’re not sure this is actually going to be a positive impact for the city.”

So without the possibility of e-Scooters in the immediate future, Limebike pulled out of Hartford. But Councilman Sanchez said other e-scooter and Bikeshare programs are vying for an opportunity in Hartford. Today, Mayor Bronin’s Office said they learned a lot from this program, and they also expect an announcement in the coming weeks on new sustainable bikeshare transportation options in Hartford.