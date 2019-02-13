Fun Valentine’s Day gift ideas for last-minute shoppers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD -- Did you wait until the last minute to take care of your Valentine's Day plans?

You're not alone, and in fact, Valentine's Day remains a last-minute shopping holiday year-after-year, possibly because it arrives less than two months after Christmas. This is especially true with men, who tend to fall into the 11th hour panic more often than women at this time of year.

But no worries if you're among the vast numbers of people who still need a great gift to "wow" their sweethearts with this Thursday. For anyone who's still unsure what to get their Valentine, Westfarms spokesperson and shopping expert Amanda Sirica has the solution. She swung by the studio Thursday to show off several inspirational gift ideas -- so no matter who you're shopping for, you can bet she has something your valentine will love.