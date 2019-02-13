× Hartford towed 300 cars during the storm

HARTFORD — Parking on the street during the storm was costly for more than 350 car owners.

As Tuesday’s storm got underway, the City of Hartford activated a snow emergency and parking ban, beginning at 12 noon and scheduled it to end on Wednesday at 12 noon.

Twenty one officers worked throughout the parking ban to clear the streets for snow removal operations and towed 300 vehicles that were in violation of the emergency parking ban.

Officers also issued a total of 533 tickets for snow related violations.

Three stolen motor vehicle were recovered during the storm.