Icy spots early Wednesday, then clearing; Temps in the 40s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you’re out and about tonight, watch out for a few icy patches as some puddles may freeze over during the overnight hours. Lows will be in the 20s.

Valentine’s Day looks great for all the lovers out there with highs in the low 40s and partly cloudy skies.

Showers are possible on Friday along with milder temperatures, near 50 degrees!

Then late Sunday into Monday a storm will pass just to the south of Connecticut bringing some snow showers or a period of snow.

Forecast Details:

TONIGHT: Some re-freezing with temps in the 20s and partly cloudy skies.

VALENTINE’S DAY: Partly cloudy. High: 40s.

FRIDAY: Chance for showers. High: upper 40s – Near 50 degrees.

SATURDAY: Sun & clouds. High: Mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Chance for PM/late snow. High: Mid 30s.

MONDAY: Chance for early snow. High: Upper 30s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli