Multiple people displaced in Bridgeport fire

Posted 2:22 PM, February 13, 2019, by

BRIDGEPORT — Firefighters have responded to a fire on Madison that impacted two buildings in Bridgeport Wednesday.

City officials said that the structure(s) were fully engulfed in flames.

Fairfield and Stratford Fire Departments assisted Bridgeport with the fire.

City officials said that  about six families were evacuated from the home. The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced in the fire.

It is unclear how many apartments were affected. The second and third floors of the building sustained significant damage.

The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

