New Britain city council passes ban of plastic bags

NEW BRITAIN -- The Hardware City has become the latest municipality to restrict the use of single-use plastic bags.

Businesses have six months to find alternative packaging and get rid of their single use plastic bags before the ban takes effect.

The ban also prohibits paper bags unless they are recycled or recyclable.

The penalties spelled out by the resolution include a written warning for a first violation, a $99 fine for a second, and a $250 fine for any more violations after that.

Gokul Shah, owner of Wiley`s Convenience said, "Plastic bags are actually a little bit cheaper to be honest with you, but it's not too much a difference that would make a major effect."}