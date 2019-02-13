× Residents of Waterbury dig out after storm

WATERBURY — Kids in Waterbury Public schools had a snow day Wednesday as city crews continued to clear roads.

Like other parts of the state, roads and sidewalks were covered in ice Wednesday morning, following Tuesday night’s storm.

“I had a couple of guys over night but they left because they couldn’t do it any more. It was freezing over so I came at five,” Robert Ortiz said.

With 68 pieces of equipment spread across the city, it was round the clock, all hands on deck for city crews starting Tuesday morning when the snow started falling.

Waterbury public works deputy director Mark Lombardo said they were hoping things would slow down before Wednesday morning but mother nature had other plans.

“We were anticipating for temperatures to go above freezing last night and unfortunately they did not. They started to rise about 4 a.m. to freezing to just above to where we saw any type of melting,” Lombardo said.

By the later morning hours, main roads were clear and most side roads were getting there. And with temperatures expected to rise, residents in the area said they are ready to put this storm behind them, until the next one.