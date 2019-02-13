× Silver Alert issued for a missing 83-year-old woman in Hartford

HARTFORD — A Silver Alert has been issued by police for a missing 83-year-old woman.

Marjorie Moncrieffe, 83, is black with grey hair and brown eyes. She is 5 foot, two inches tall and weighs 160 lbs.

She was last seen Monday wearing a red shirt, black pants, and a hat in Hartford.

If you have any information on the location of Marjorie Moncrieffe,please contact the Hartford Police at 860-757-4000.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.