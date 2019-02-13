Check for parking bans, delays, and closings here

Silver Alert issued for a missing 83-year-old woman in Hartford

Posted 4:42 PM, February 13, 2019, by

HARTFORD — A Silver Alert has been issued by police for a missing 83-year-old woman.

Marjorie Moncrieffe,  83, is black with grey hair and brown eyes. She is 5 foot, two inches tall and weighs 160 lbs. 

She was last seen Monday wearing a red shirt, black pants, and a hat in Hartford.

If you have any information on the location of Marjorie Moncrieffe,please contact the Hartford Police at 860-757-4000.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.