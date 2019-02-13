UConn ranked fifth in first NCAA women’s basketball tournament reveal

STORRS — It has not been a typical year of domination for the UConn women’s basketball team, currently ranked fourth in the NCAA with a 22-2 record.

The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament Committee released their first top-16 reveal for the upcoming tournament in March, seeding the top 16 women’s basketball teams, if the college basketball season were to end today.

UConn was ranked fifth on the list, putting them as a No. 2 seed for the tournament. Defending tournament champion Notre Dame, Stanford, and NC State were also listed as No. 2 seeds.

Baylor was listed as the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, followed by Louisville, Oregon, and Mississippi State.

UConn’s loss to Baylor last month was the first regular season loss for the Huskies since 2014.

The Huskies also lost to Louisville last month on the road, 78-69.

UConn will compete in the American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament next month at Mohegan Sun Arena. The winning team will get an automatic bid to play in the NCAA tournament.

All 64 NCAA teams that will compete in the women’s basketball tournament will be announced on Selection Monday, March 18.