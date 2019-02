Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Caught on camera, fire exploding out of a carry-on on a Delta flight.

Delta flight 3834 was boarding for a flight from Houston to LaGuardia Airport in New York, when passengers noticed smoke coming from an overnight compartment before take off.

The flight attendants were successfully able to extinguish the flames, and all of the passengers deplaned.

As it turns out, a vape pen was inside of that carry-on.