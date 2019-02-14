3 more deaths from the flu; Total rises to 25

Flu cases(Getty images)

HARTFORD — The Department of Public Health said three more people have died from flu related causes in the state since the start of the flu season.

Officials said the three flu-associated deaths last week makes a total of 25 deaths reported in Connecticut during this flu season so far.  24 flu-associated deaths were associated with influenza A  and 1

with influenza B. Of the 25 total reported flu-associated deaths, 15 occurred in persons over 65 years of age, 9 in persons 50-64 years of age, and 1 in a person 25-49 years of age.

A total of 3,869 influenza positive laboratory tests have been reported during the current season:

The following is a county by county breakdown with the number of cases per county:

 

Hartford County 1,012

New Haven  1,110

Fairfield 811

Middlesex  235

New London 231

Litchfield 176

Tolland 81

Windham 139

74 in currently unknown counties.

