Artichoke Pizza opens first location in Connecticut

The pizza scene in Connecticut just became a little bit more competitive. Artichoke Pizza, a New York favorite, opened up their first location in Connecticut with their latest shop in Newington.

The owners and founders are two Staten Island cousins, Sal Basille and Francis Garcia. Their family has been in the restaurant business for generations. They opened their first pizzeria in New York in 2008, and over the last decade their concept has exploded.

Their signature pie is the Artichoke pizza. They said they plan on bringing a taste of New York to Connecticut.

“We put all the freshest ingredients and make it totally different from a lot of other people. We put the cheese first then the sauce on after. And it’s just a great product that we have,” says Sal Basille, Co-Founder and Co-Owner of Artichoke Basille’s Pizza.

“Everybody says Connecticut , New Haven has the best style pizza so we have to give it a run for its money,” says Francis Garcia, co-founder and co-owner of Artichoke Basille’s Pizza.

