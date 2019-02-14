Australian river swells to 37 miles wide due to flooding, creates its own weather system

Posted 11:49 AM, February 14, 2019, by

Satellite imagery shows the massive flooding that has hit northwest Australia in 2019.

QUEENSLAND, Australia — A river has gone from thin and dry to 37 miles (60 kilometers) wide in a matter of weeks as a result of floods in northeast Australia, satellite imagery shows.

Images released by NASA show the change to the Flinders River — one of Australia’s longest waterways — over the past month, with flooding there at its worst in more than half a century.

CNN meteorologists analyzed the image and said it appeared the river had swelled 60 kilometers wide at some points.

The river is now so big it’s creating its own weather system.

The Queensland Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said extra moisture from the flooding helped create a thunderstorm early Thursday.

Related Story
Australian floods: 500,000 cattle survived years-long drought only to die in the rain

Australia’s billion-dollar beef industry is expected to sustain heavy losses due to the storms. About 500,000 cattle are believed to have died in the flooding, estimated to be to be worth about $213 million (AU$300 million), CNN affiliate Seven News reported.

Many of the cattle carcasses remain, and will pose a health hazard if not buried or burned,

“People have gone through drought, they have come out of years and years of drought, and they have now gone smack-bang into a natural disaster the likes of which no one out there has seen before,” Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.