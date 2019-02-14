Beautiful Valentine’s Day with temps in the 40s and partly cloudy skies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Watch out for a few slick spots this morning as some puddles from yesterday’s melted snow have frozen over. Valentine’s Day overall looks great for all the lovers out there with highs near 40 degrees and partly cloudy skies.

A warm up is on the way Friday! You will not need your winter coat but grab an umbrella with a few showers. Highs will approach 50 degrees.

This weekend looks fine with highs near 40 and partial sunshine.

Then Sunday night into Monday morning a storm will pass just to the south of Connecticut bringing some snow showers or a period of snow. It doesn’t look like much but there might be enough to coat things up.

A more impressive storm is on “our radar” for Wednesday of next week. This is in crystal ball territory. But as of now that storm looks similar to the last one with snow changing to an icy mix. I know, we don’t like it either. Obviously we don’t have a lot of confidence in a storm 7 days out so keep checking on the forecast in the days ahead.

Forecast Details:

VALENTINE’S DAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 40.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few icy patches as puddles re-freeze. Lows around freezing.

FRIDAY: Mild, scattered showers. High: upper 40s – Near 50 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 40.

SUNDAY: Sun to clouds. High: Near 40. Chance for evening/overnight snow.

MONDAY: Chance for AM snow. High: Mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: mid 30s.

