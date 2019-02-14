Coffee Cup Salute: Connecticut Breast Health Initiative

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This morning, we salute the Connecticut Breast Health Initiative! They are a state-wide, non-profit organization that provides grants to support education and research to help find a cure for breast cancer! To date, CTBHI has awarded $3.75 million to fund important breast cancer research and education projects in the state. CTBHI also has a big event coming up that everyone can participate int, plus you have some time to prepare! The 215th Annual CT Race in the Park is taking place Mother's Day Weekend, May11. Last year alone, more than $500,000 was raised for breast cancer research!