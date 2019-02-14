Daytrippers: Salty spa day

WEST HARTFORD -- This just might be the most relaxing Daytripper on record, since all you need to do is sit back, unwind and breathe in at the Salt Cave at Spa Soli right in the center of West Hartford.

“Salt helps improve air quality by removing mold, dust and any pollutants so that helps purify the air. That’s really good when you breathe it in and then it releases negative ions so that’s really good for stress relief," according to Spa Soli’s Danielle Pelcowski.

They book by the  hour and it's great for all ages with many benefits.

“People who suffer from allergies in the fall or spring. They come a lot to help with that and definitely with any winter illnesses that anyone experiences. This helps with clearing throat‘s or anything,” says Pelcowski

