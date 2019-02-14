Harp to run for mayor of New Haven again

NEW HAVEN — Mayor Toni Harp chose Valentine’s Day to announce she has decided to run for re-election, saying that in New Haven, she has, “found her perfect match.”

In the letter, addressed to the city’s Democrats, Harp said she has filed paperwork to run for her fourth term as mayor.

Harp goes on to list a number of her accomplishments in office, and quotes the lyrics of an Al Green song, saying “Let me be the one you come running to… I’ll never be untrue.” The full text of the letter is below.

She winds up her letter asking Democrats to endorse her.

2/14/19

My fellow Democrats –

Today is a day to talk about love. Love is what binds us; love is what binds this city. When I moved to New Haven to attend Yale University, I fell for this city. It’s definitely my type. I found my perfect match. The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or touched, they must be felt with the heart. As your Mayor, New Haven IS my heart.

I have served proudly, honorably, and lovingly as your Mayor since I was sworn into office just over 5 years ago. For five years I’ve worked tirelessly and with devotion to be mayor for all New Haven. As a byproduct of these partnerships, and our collective labor of love, New Haven has reached new heights, and new opportunities beckon.

And I feel like the luckiest person to say this once again: I’d like to be yours.

Today, I’m eager to share a little secret with you: I filed to run for re-election – hoping to serve a fourth term as mayor of my heart and soul: The City of New Haven.

We have accomplished so much. Hand in hand. We are tackling problems of today, while preparing for a brighter tomorrow. We’ve seen some highs, and we’ve seen lows. But together, we have navigated the troubled waters we had to cross. Because that is love.

In my first term it was a priority to end symbols of hate. The only way we grow is with love. United. Not divided. That is why we took down that horrible fence separating us from friends and neighbors in Hamden. Because that is love.

For many years city residents had to grin and bear the constant sound of gunfire from a local gun range. We agreed that wasn’t the environment we wanted children to become accustomed to. It is not a symbol of our values. So, we relocated the gun range to a safe location, out of earshot from working families and children. Because that is love.

I have worked tirelessly with teachers, administrators, students, and people from all walks of life to create opportunity for young people and help provide for them a pathway to success. New Haven’s graduation rate is has increased to 79%, and we worked together to make city streets safer with about a 50% reduction in crime. Because that is love.

Over the past five years, jobs are up, unemployment is down, and affordable housing has increased. Because that is love.

Love is hard work. But you know what? Love is worth the effort – that rare commodity treasured all the more while it’s given away.

When I think of New Haven and filing for reelection on Valentine’s Day, I think of the legendary musician, Al Green, who sang: ‘Let me be the one you come running to. I’ll never be untrue. Let’s stay together. Loving you whether times are good or bad or happy or sad.’

For all these reasons I humbly ask for your endorsement over the coming months, so we can continue this great thing we have going.

I look forward to reconnecting with you all soon, as you know I have an open door policy.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Democratically Yours,

Mayor Toni N. Harp