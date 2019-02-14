Hundreds of fentanyl seized in Torrington bust

TORRINGTON — Police say they arrested 53-year-old Hansel Schneider after a drug bust February 1st.

Police say the Torrington Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 96 Red Mountain Avenue after several months of investigating into the sale and distribution of heroin/fentanyl into the city.

According to police, Schneider was found inside the house along with around 400 bags of fentanyl.

Police charged Schneider with possession with intent to sell and possession in a school zone.

Schneider appeared in court Monday.

