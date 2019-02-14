× Ice sails off truck, hits car, injuring young girl

ANDOVER, Mass – A large chunk of ice from the roof of a truck smashed into a car and injured a young girl on I-495 Thursday.

Massachusetts State Police said around 1:45 p.m. they responded to calls reporting a large piece of ice coming off a tractor-trailer on Route 495 northbound in Andover, and smashed into the windshield of a 2018 Toyota.

Police said a young girl sitting in the passenger seat had minor injuries and was taken to Lawrence General Hospital.

A witness to the incident called police with the license plate of the tractor trailer.

Police are investigating.