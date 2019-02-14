Ice sails off truck, hits car, injuring young girl

Posted 11:11 PM, February 14, 2019, by

ANDOVER, Mass – A large chunk of ice from the roof of a truck smashed into a car and injured a young girl on I-495 Thursday.

Massachusetts State Police said around 1:45 p.m. they responded to calls reporting a large piece of ice coming off a tractor-trailer on Route 495 northbound in Andover, and smashed into the windshield of a 2018 Toyota.

Police said a young girl sitting in the passenger seat had minor injuries and was taken to  Lawrence General Hospital.

A witness to the incident called police with the license plate of the tractor trailer.

Police are investigating.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.