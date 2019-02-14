× Stratford man arrested in connection with teen shooting

STRATOFRD — Police say they’ve arrested 20-year-old Jacquez Smith of Stratford in connection with a shooting that happened in August.

The shooting happened at the George Force Basketball Courts on Woodend Road in Stratford on August 7th. Official say several kids are playing basketball when a vehicle pulled up and started to shoot. The victim, a 16-year-old, was shot in the chest and brought to Bridgeport Hospital. He survived his injuries.

Police say Smith was arrested by warrant and held on a $100,000 bond. Police charged him with assault, reckless endangerment, weapon in a motor vehicle, criminal possession of a firearm, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

He’s set to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on February 21st.