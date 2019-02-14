Stratford man arrested in connection with teen shooting

Posted 1:15 PM, February 14, 2019, by

STRATOFRD — Police say they’ve arrested 20-year-old Jacquez Smith of Stratford in connection with a shooting that happened in August.

The shooting happened at the George Force Basketball Courts on Woodend Road in Stratford on August 7th.  Official say several kids are playing basketball when a vehicle pulled up and started to shoot. The victim, a 16-year-old, was shot in the chest and brought to Bridgeport Hospital. He survived his injuries.

Police say Smith was arrested by warrant and held on a $100,000 bond. Police charged him with assault, reckless endangerment, weapon in a motor vehicle, criminal possession of a firearm, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

He’s set to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on February 21st.

 

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.