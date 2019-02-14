The music goes on for Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMINGTON – The tradition, just like the high notes, carry on for the Silk City Chorus.

Every Valentine’s Day the Silk City Chorus sends out barbershop quartets to spread the love. This year, members of the chorus estimate they have been offering singing valentines for the past 35 years. Dan Fontaine, who said his quartet is called the “Strands of Silk” said, “this is a great tradition, we show up out of the blue, they don’t know what to expect and they love it.”

This Valentine’s Day, Fontaine was part of a singing foursome that made about a dozen house calls – or business calls – raising their voices and spirits along with it.

A visit to Farmington’s Red Cross offices proved to be a big hit for the workers there who were gifted a singing valentine by a blood donor. Stephanie Arcangelo, the communications director at the Red Cross of Connecticut said, “it was wonderful, we were so exited they decided to surprise us!” Fontaine added, “it’s just so uplifting, the people that we sing to are from every walk of life.. I think the message is, it’s all about love and happiness.”

To find out more click https://silkcitychorus.org/valentines