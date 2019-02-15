Foodie Friday: When Pigs Fly in Waterford

If you like a cozy breakfast or lunch joint with fresh made-to-order dishes and are in Waterford, we have the perfect spot for you.

When Pigs Fly has been serving the community for more than 10 years and it all starts with creative menu items.

For starters, you can get breakfast at any time of the day and you will not be disappointed. The Hocus Poachus, their take on poached eggs, is a popular choice. It’s covered with cheddar and herbs on top of sautéed spinach, tomato and sourdough bread.

The quesadillas ooze with flavor. The breakfast one is filled with scrambled eggs, bacon and avocado and is served with salsa and sour cream. If you like sausage and gravy, omelettes or pancakes, you will definitely be able to find something to satisfy your appetite.

“Best breakfast I’ve had in a very long time,” said Kaitlyn B. in an online review. “Food was delicious and you could tell everything was super fresh. I wish I didn’t live 2 hours away or I would be there ALL the time.”

Folks also come for the “Pour Your Own Coffee” as different flavors are brewed all day long.

Lunches are awesome too.

How about a revved up version of chicken, bacon and ranch – it’s the Sandy McGoo. Or, perhaps it’s a sandwich with turkey on it. They roast their own turkey and it gets rave reviews.

Sarina McGugan and her partner Gwen McGugan keep the place as homey as possible and it shows.

“We have such great regulars here,” smiled Sarina. “We have people that come in all the time and for us, that’s what means the most since there are so many places to eat out there.”