Mild Wednesday with scattered showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today you can trade your winter coat in for an umbrella. It will be mild with highs near 50 degrees along with a few showers. Luckily, it doesn’t look like a wash-out so you can still get out and enjoy the day in between the rain drops. The wind will become a bit gusty during the day, from the south at around 10-25 mph.

This weekend will be about 10 degrees cooler but dry with highs near 40 both days. A couple disturbances will slide to the south this weekend into early next week. But it looks like all of them will miss Connecticut. There is a slight chance for some flurries on Monday but that’s about it!

A more impressive storm is on “our radar” for Wednesday afternoon – Thursday morning of next week. This is in crystal ball territory. But as of now it looks like another “kitchen sink” storm with snow changing to an icy mix/rain. I know, we don’t like it either. This storm has about 1/3 of the moisture the last one did (translation: it won’t be as bad). The forecast is likely to change when looking 6-7 days out but it’s worth watching over the days ahead.

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Mild, scattered showers. High: Near 50 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High: Near 40.

SUNDAY: Sun to clouds. High: Near 40.

MONDAY: Chance flurries. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds. High: Mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance for snow/mix in the afternoon. High: 30s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli