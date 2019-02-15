Mild Wednesday with scattered showers

Today you can trade your winter coat in for an umbrella. It will be mild with highs near 50 degrees along with a few showers. Luckily, it doesn’t look like a wash-out so you can still get out and enjoy the day in between the rain drops. The wind will become a bit gusty during the day, from the south at around 10-25 mph.

This weekend will be about 10 degrees cooler but dry with highs near 40 both days. A couple disturbances will slide to the south this weekend into early next week. But it looks like all of them will miss Connecticut. There is a slight chance for some flurries on Monday but that’s about it!

A more impressive storm is on “our radar” for Wednesday afternoon – Thursday morning of next week. This is in crystal ball territory. But as of now it looks like another “kitchen sink” storm with snow changing to an icy mix/rain. I know, we don’t like it either. This storm has about 1/3 of the moisture the last one did (translation: it won’t be as bad). The forecast is likely to change when looking 6-7 days out but it’s worth watching over the days ahead.

Forecast Details:

TODAY:  Mild, scattered showers. High: Near 50 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High: Near 40.

SUNDAY: Sun to clouds. High: Near 40.

MONDAY: Chance flurries. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds. High: Mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance for snow/mix in the afternoon. High: 30s.

