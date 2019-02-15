× Norwalk remains found in 1996 finally identified

NORWALK — Thanks to updates with fingerprint technology, Norwalk Police say they were able to positively identify human remains found in 1996.

Police say the remains were found on Shea Island in Norwalk Harbor, but no identification could be made at the time of the discovery.

According to police, the updates with the NGI fingerprint database which is run by the FBI made it possible to re-examine the two developed fingerprints from the remains.

On Thursday, police received positive identification that had been made to the right ring finger.

Police report that the remains were identified as Landberto Quintero.

Police ask anyone with information about Quintero to call Lieutenant Weisgerber at 203-854-3164.