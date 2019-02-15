× Police: Two Glastonbury residents arrested on prostitution charges

GLASTONBURY — Glastonbury Police say they’ve arrested two people on prostitution charges Friday.

Police say they executed a search warrant at 50 House Street in connection to a prostitution investigation.

According to police, 31-year-old Danielle Wilson who lived at the house was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit prostitution.

Eric Drake, 46, who also lived at the House Street address, was charged with promoting prostitution. In addition, police say Drake was charged with criminal possession of body armor. The body armor was found in his house during the search.

Glastonbury Police ask anyone one who has information on the case, or who wants to report similar crimes, are encouraged to call the Investigations Division at 860-652-4260.