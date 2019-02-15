× Second suspect arrested in Windham attempted murder

WINDHAM — State Police say they’ve charged 18-year-old Corianna Jenkins in connection with an attempted murder in August.

Police said the first suspect, 21-year-old Alexander Santana, of Montville, had shot and stabbed a man over at Briarwood Apartments on Brick Top Road in Windham. The victim was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

After an investigation, Santana was arrested on attempted murder among other charges.

Police say as they investigated the incident further, they sought Jenkins as a second suspect.

On Friday morning, the Plymouth Police department was investigating an unrelated incident when they found Jenkins. When police learned she had an active warrant out for her arrest, she was taken into custody.

State Police say Jenkins, a Plymouth resident, was charged with illegal possession, larceny, robbery, tampering, and attempted murder.

She was held on a $1,000,000 bond and seen in court the same day of her arrest.