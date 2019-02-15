Sunken luxury yacht will be raised out of Connecticut River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LYME — A salvage crew is scheduled to raise a sunken luxury yacht out of the Connecticut River amid concerns about potential fuel leakage from the vessel.

U.S. Coast Guard and state officials say they have been checking the sunken 53-foot yacht on a daily basis since it went down in Lyme's Hamburg Cove in January. The Hartford Courant reports there has been no evidence that the yacht's diesel fuel tank has leaked.

Hamburg Cove is considered a key spawning ground for fishes like yellow perch, carp and catfish.

Local officials say the sunken yacht, named Mazu, is owned by Essex resident Gil Johnson and his wife Maureen. Johnson did not respond to multiple requests for comment.