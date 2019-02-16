× East Hampton police arrest Southington man for assaulting juvenile, child porn

EAST HAMPTON – Last night East Hampton police arrested a Southington man for sexually assaulting a juvenile in their town.

The investigation began in back in June of 2018. Police are not releasing the location of the assault, nor the identity or age of the female juvenile victim, in order to protect her privacy. They do say forensic evidence played a crucial role in the investigation.

But last night they arrived at the Southington home of 65-year-old David Boulanger and arrested him for Sexual Assault 1st Degree, Illegal Sexual Contact with a Minor, and Possession of Child Pornography.

Police say so far Boulanger has been unable to post the court set bond of $350,000, and will be presented at Middletown Superior Court on February 19, 2019.