× Hartford Yard Goats hold National Anthem tryouts

HARTFORD — It may be the middle of February but some people have baseball on their mind.

The Hartford Yard Goats held tryouts for the National Anthem Saturday.

The tryouts were open to singers all ages from 9 a.m. – 12 a.m. at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

The Yard Goats 2019 home opener will be on Thursday, April 11 at 7:05 PM against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

