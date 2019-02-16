Minor storm on Monday – Wintry mess on Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This weekend will be about 10 degrees cooler but dry with highs near 40 degrees on Sunday, upper 30s Sunday.

The next chance for a bit of snow is Sunday night into Monday morning. This could bring a few snow showers or a period of light snow to the area. It might be enough to coat up things for the morning commute. The only mitigating factors will be the light nature of the snowfall. This event will last over 6 to 12 hours until Monday at noon.

Another wintry mix is expected into Wednesday. This storm will likely be a mess.

Forecast Details:

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High: Near 40.

SUNDAY: Sunny start, increasing afternoon clouds. High: Upper 30s. Chance for snow showers or a period of snow at night.

MONDAY: Chance for morning snow/snow showers. High: Low-mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: mid-upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance for snow in the afternoon/late day. High: 30s. Snow changing to a wintry mix at night.

THURSDAY: Wintry mix changing to rain. High: Upper 30s.

