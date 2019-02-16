National Ninja League World Championships happening at the XL Center

HARTFORD — You may have seen American Ninja Warrior on television before. Well, now you can watch it, and compete in it right in Hartford.

“People are finally recognizing this is more than just a TV show, but it’s an actual sport,” says Drew Drechsel, who is known as the Real Life Ninja. “I travel, I compete, I teach, I train. I’m immersed in it. This is all I do.”

Now, he is hosting the National Ninja League World Championships . He has won the past two years. Drew has been a staple in the Ninja world as well as right here in Connecticut. He moved here after he realized a growing popularity for the sport was in our state.

“The beauty was that we had the superstar of the ninja world in our home state,” says John Deary, CEO of Deary’s Gymnastic Supply.

It’s only fitting that the World Championships would be held right here in Connecticut. Everything from the founder of the championships to the equipment being built is Connecticut based.

“All of these are very unique to this event,” says Deary.

Deary’s Gymnastics Supply is in Danielson. That’s where Drechsel and Deary kept their obstacles hidden secret for more than 7 months. Deary helped engineer, build, and test them before bringing them to the XL Center for the competition.

“These athletes walked in to a total surprise and didn’t know exactly what they were gonna see and it’s worked perfectly for that purpose,” says Deary.

Think you can finish these courses? Here’s a pro tip:

“Know that failure is an option. Have fun and try your best because those are the only two things you can actually control on the course,” says Drechsel.