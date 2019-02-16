Silver Alerts issued for missing group of siblings from Waterbury

Posted 4:43 PM, February 16, 2019, by , Updated at 05:12PM, February 16, 2019

Photo Gallery

WATERBURY — Police are searching for three  young children that went missing Saturday.

Chrystal McGrath, biological mother
Photo credit: Waterbury Police

Officers are asking the public to be on the lookout for 2 year-old Maryah Matthew, 5 year-old Dylan McGrath, and 7 year-old Maddison McGrath who are all siblings.

Maryah Matthew is described as African-American girl with black hair and brown eyes.

Dylan McGrath is described as African-American boy with brown hair and green eyes. He is about 4 foot tall and 50 lbs.

Police said that Maddison McGrath is also an African-American girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is about 4 foot tall and weighs about 40 lbs.

Lester Joy, 38
Photo credit: Waterbury Police

The children are believed to be with their biological mother Chrystal McGrath who was last seen leaving a McDonald’s in Waterbury with the children in a car.  Officers believe she is driving a red Volvo or a Honda.  She was last seen wearing a black shirt with black pants/tights.

Police said that Lester Joy may also be with Chrystal McGrath and the three children.

Anyone that has any information regarding any of the children’s whereabouts are asked to call Waterbury police at (203) 574-6911.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.