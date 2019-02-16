Silver Alerts issued for missing group of siblings from Waterbury

WATERBURY — Police are searching for three young children that went missing Saturday.

Officers are asking the public to be on the lookout for 2 year-old Maryah Matthew, 5 year-old Dylan McGrath, and 7 year-old Maddison McGrath who are all siblings.

Maryah Matthew is described as African-American girl with black hair and brown eyes.

Dylan McGrath is described as African-American boy with brown hair and green eyes. He is about 4 foot tall and 50 lbs.

Police said that Maddison McGrath is also an African-American girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is about 4 foot tall and weighs about 40 lbs.

The children are believed to be with their biological mother Chrystal McGrath who was last seen leaving a McDonald’s in Waterbury with the children in a car. Officers believe she is driving a red Volvo or a Honda. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with black pants/tights.

Police said that Lester Joy may also be with Chrystal McGrath and the three children.

Anyone that has any information regarding any of the children’s whereabouts are asked to call Waterbury police at (203) 574-6911.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.