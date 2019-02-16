× Target recalls toddler Unicorn boots due to choking hazard

Target announced on February 12, a recall on Cat & Jack Unicorn “Chiara” Boots from their stores.

According the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commision (CPSC) the horn on the boot can detach, which could pose as a choking hazard to children.

Buyers of the boots are being advised by the CPSC to return the boots to any Target Store for a full refund.

The recall includes boot sizes 1 and 5-13.

Customers can call Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT, daily or online at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Clothing” for more information.

Consumers can also click the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information. ​

For more information on the recall, click here.