Two suffer knife injuries in assault at Hartford bar

Posted 7:58 AM, February 16, 2019, by

HARTFORD – Police were called to a local restaurant last night for an assault that left two people with knife wounds.

About 12:30 a.m. Saturday, police were called to Andrea’s Restaurant for a reported serious assault with a knife. Police secured the scene, but the two victims had already been brought to Hartford Hospital by a private vehicle. One victim had a laceration on his hand, and is listed in stable condition. The second victim had lacerations to his upper arm and his back and is listed in critical-but-stable condition.

The Hartford Police Department’s Major Crimes unit is investigating.

Google Map for coordinates 41.739757 by -72.676162.

