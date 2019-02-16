Woman struck by car in front of Farmington Fire Department

Posted 12:59 PM, February 16, 2019, by , Updated at 01:44PM, February 16, 2019

FARMINGTON — A woman suffered a serious head injury when she was struck by a car Friday night in Farmington.

Farmington Police responded to 76 Main Street  about 9:30 Friday night.  Their preliminary investigation indicates a northbound 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee was taking a left into the parking lot when it collided with a 57-year-old female walking across the entrance to the Farmington Fire Department parking lot.

She was transported to St. Francis Hospital by ambulance for a serious head injury.  No word at this point on her condition, or if any charges are being filed.

The North Central Municipal Accident Reconstruction Squad is investigating.

Google Map for coordinates 41.721257 by -72.830015.

