× Woman struck by car in front of Farmington Fire Department

FARMINGTON — A woman suffered a serious head injury when she was struck by a car Friday night in Farmington.

Farmington Police responded to 76 Main Street about 9:30 Friday night. Their preliminary investigation indicates a northbound 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee was taking a left into the parking lot when it collided with a 57-year-old female walking across the entrance to the Farmington Fire Department parking lot.

She was transported to St. Francis Hospital by ambulance for a serious head injury. No word at this point on her condition, or if any charges are being filed.

The North Central Municipal Accident Reconstruction Squad is investigating.