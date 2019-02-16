Young boy tackles homelessness in Hartford with ‘bags of love’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD – One boy has proved age is just a number. He has gone above and beyond to help the homeless community in Hartford and his initiative has gotten the attention of many people.

At just 11 years old, Tiernan Cabot is on a mission to reduce the severity of homelessness in the region.

On Christmas Day in 2016, Cabot provided food for the less fortunate in Hartford. It was then he met someone who inspired him.

“We were at Bushnell Park in Hartford and there was a man named Dennis who just really real and he’s talking to us about how I should stay in school and not end up like he did,” said Cabot, Founder of Bags of Love.

That was when Cabot came up with “Bags of Love.”

“They have things such as a toothbrush, toothpaste, socks, deodorant, we put a granola bar,” added Cabot.

He has partnered with the South Park Inn in Hartford and his efforts has gotten the community involved.

“He’s done a lot of great things at his age. It’s pretty amazing, so it’s been great. I mean, we’ve been friends with the family for a long time,” said Keenum Staniszewski of Zewski Brothers Remodeling.

South Windsor Mayor Saud Anwar was there to acknowledge Cabot’s hard work after hearing his bright idea.

“Let’s make this viral. Let’s get everybody to start. If we are going to take care of our neighborhood, we are going to take care of our communities, we are going to take care of the neighboring towns,” said Anwar.

One by one, Cabot placed the “Bags of Love” on each bed with an inspirational note.

“Homelessness is a regional challenge. Much of our homeless community comes from around the region. To have an 11-year old with both the compassion and the wisdom to rally the region, to support those in need is a tremendous thing,” said Mayor Luke Bronin of Hartford.