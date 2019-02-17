1-3″ expected Monday – Snow to rain Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT. Please refer to updates on Fox61.com and Fox 61 Social media pages for updates.

One more day of pleasant weather to come before a storm moves in. Already, the high pressure airmass is moving out, and clouds are on the way in. They will increase throughout the day, and snow should overspread the area by Midnight. There is a 8 to 14 hour window for snowfall before the storm tapers off, but dry air and disorganization will hinder proper snow growth. Current projections are a statewide 1-3".

Wednesday's storm looks messy. Brief period of snow will come through, before a change to mixed precip and then eventually rain occurs. The storm has continued to trend warmer in recent guidance.

Another storm is possible on Sunday after a seasonably warm weekend. This storm will be rain as well.

Forecast Details:

TONIGHT: Mostly sunny. Low: 20s

SUNDAY: Sunny start, increasing afternoon clouds. High: Upper 30s. Chance for snow showers or a period of snow at night.

MONDAY: Chance for morning snow/snow showers. High: Low-mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: mid-upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance for snow in the afternoon/late day. High: 30s. Snow changing to a wintry mix at night.

THURSDAY: Wintry mix changing to rain. High: Upper 30s.

