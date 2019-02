Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD -- In the inaugural season for the Saint Joseph’s men’s basketball team, coached by Hall of Famer Jim Calhoun, they finished the season with a 14-11 record and punched their way into the Great Northeast Athletic Conference tournament Saturday with 85-68 win over Regis Pride.

The Blue Jays will take on the Suffolk Rams Tuesday at 7 p.m.