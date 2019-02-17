× Naugatuck police launch internal investigation involving lieutenant’s Facebook videos

NAUGATUCK — Naugatuck police launched an internal investigation Sunday involving one of their lieutenant’s “concerning” videos posted to Facebook.

The videos, obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media, show Lt. Bryan Cammarata, the department’s public information officer, donning a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement hat and commenting that he has been having a lot of luck recently getting to front of lines at stores, the DMV and other businesses in Waterbury.

In another video he discusses a going into a coffee shop where they, “spoke English, they understood in English.”

Chief Edson said Sunday in a statement, “that the message relayed in these videos is in contrast to the values of the Naugatuck Police Department and not representative of the high level of public service the community of Naugatuck expects and deserves.”

FOX61 New reached out to Cammarata for comment Sunday, but have not gotten a response.

Read the full statement from Naugatuck Police below:

On February 15, 2019 the Naugatuck Police Department was made aware of two undated videos posted by Naugatuck Police Lieutenant Bryan Cammarata on his personal Facebook page. Chief Edson has found the content of these videos concerning and has initiated an internal affairs investigation to determine if Departmental policies have been violated. Chief Edson reiterates that the message relayed in these videos is in contrast tothe values of the Naugatuck Police Department and not representative of the high level of public service the community of Naugatuck expects and deserves.