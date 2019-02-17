Check for parking bans, delays, and closings here

Naugatuck police reviewing lieutenant’s Facebook post

Posted 2:01 PM, February 17, 2019

NAUGATUCK — Naugatuck police say they are reviewing posts made by their spokesman on his personal Facebook account.

The videos, obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media, show Lt. Bryan Cammarata, the department’s public information officer, donning a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement hat and commenting that he has been having a lot of luck recently getting to front of lines at stores, the DMV and other businesses in Waterbury.

In another video he discusses a going into a coffee shop where they, “spoke English, they understood in English.”

Naugatuck Deputy Police Chief Joshua Bernegger says the videos do not appear to be in line with the department’s values and that he would be discussing them with the police chief.

A request seeking comment was emailed to Cammarata on Saturday.

